 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftwinners_250428.jpg
2025 NFL Draft biggest winners
nbc_pft_jalen_250428.jpg
Simms: Milroe is ‘someone you want to root for’
nbc_pft_tylershough_250428.jpg
Shough’s maturity gives the Saints options at QB

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftwinners_250428.jpg
2025 NFL Draft biggest winners
nbc_pft_jalen_250428.jpg
Simms: Milroe is ‘someone you want to root for’
nbc_pft_tylershough_250428.jpg
Shough’s maturity gives the Saints options at QB

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jeffrey Lurie: Eagles were “honored to participate” in traditional White House visit

  
Published April 28, 2025 07:14 PM

Seven years after the Eagles didn’t visit the White House after winning the Super Bowl, they made the trip after winning it again.

Owner Jeffrey Lurie issued a statement after the trip to D.C. concluded.

“Today, the Eagles were honored to participate in the long-standing tradition of visiting the White House to celebrate our victory in Super Bowl LIX,” Lurie said. “We are grateful for the hospitality we were extended and appreciate the opportunity to celebrate this special team alongside the hundreds of fans that joined us on the South Lawn.

“While in Washington, we also had the privilege of visiting Arlington National Cemetery, where we paid our respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The experience was especially personal for me as my father serve as a Captain in the U.S. Army and was stationed in France during World War II as a member of the 851st Engineer Aviation Battalion.

“Our time in our Nation’s Capital served as a great reminder of the core values that have brought our team so close together — sacrifice, selflessness, and discipline.”

Some will disagree with the team’s decision to attend, given the current political climate. Others will bristle at the fact that some chose not to attend. At the end of the day, the decision to go or not go falls squarely within the freedoms we can choose to exercise, or not to exercise.