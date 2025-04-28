Jeffrey Lurie: Eagles were “honored to participate” in traditional White House visit

Seven years after the Eagles didn’t visit the White House after winning the Super Bowl, they made the trip after winning it again.

Owner Jeffrey Lurie issued a statement after the trip to D.C. concluded.

“Today, the Eagles were honored to participate in the long-standing tradition of visiting the White House to celebrate our victory in Super Bowl LIX,” Lurie said. “We are grateful for the hospitality we were extended and appreciate the opportunity to celebrate this special team alongside the hundreds of fans that joined us on the South Lawn.

“While in Washington, we also had the privilege of visiting Arlington National Cemetery, where we paid our respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The experience was especially personal for me as my father serve as a Captain in the U.S. Army and was stationed in France during World War II as a member of the 851st Engineer Aviation Battalion.

“Our time in our Nation’s Capital served as a great reminder of the core values that have brought our team so close together — sacrifice, selflessness, and discipline.”

Some will disagree with the team’s decision to attend, given the current political climate. Others will bristle at the fact that some chose not to attend. At the end of the day, the decision to go or not go falls squarely within the freedoms we can choose to exercise, or not to exercise.