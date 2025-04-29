Report: Bill Belichick’s girlfriend delayed CBS interview for 30 minutes after storming out

When the bizarre Bill Belichick book-tour interview first surfaced on Sunday, we explained that CBS Mornings included his girlfriend’s instruction that he not talk about how they met because it wasn’t the only time she interrupted the proceedings.

We had no idea.

TMZ reports that, at one point, Jordan Hudson “stormed out of the room and delayed shooting for 30 minutes.”

Per the report, there were “numerous other instances” of Hudson interrupting Belichick, beyond the one specific interjection that made the final cut. She reportedly “would stop and correct him” when he was answering questions about football.

TMZ also reports that CBS producers were surprised that Belichick arrived for the interview accompanied only by Hudson. There was no one from his publisher, the University of North Carolina, or any other representative present.

TMZ also reports that a second session with Belichick had been planned, but CBS scrapped it.

The TMZ item ends with a quote that qualifies as a top-five finalist for understatement of the decade. While pointing out that folks at UNC are worried about Hudson’s influence over Belichick in his role as Tar Heels coach, TMZ quotes an unnamed source as saying there’s a “growing sense this could become a problem.”

It’s been a problem. For weeks. She’s not employed in any capacity by the football program, but she receives and sends emails. She was heavily involved in negotiations, we’re told, with NFL Films regarding a potential documentary/infomercial regarding the UNC program.

The situation has been simmering for a while. The CBS interview quite possibly has cranked it up to full boil. And our guess is that, in the coming days and weeks, there could be more reports from TMZ and others regarding the extent to which she is exerting influence and control over Belichick and others within a major college football program for which she does not actually work.

However things play out at UNC, these accounts won’t help Belichick’s effort to get back to the NFL and continue his pursuit of Don Shula’s all-time wins record, while also maintaining distance between himself and Andy Reid.