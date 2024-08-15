 Skip navigation
Chargers sign Teair Tart

  
August 15, 2024

It only took free agent defensive tackle Teair Tart about 48 hours to find a new job.

Tart, who was cut by the Dolphins on Tuesday, has signed with the Chargers today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 27-year-old Tart had previously played with the Titans and Texans before signing with the Dolphins in April. He didn’t last long in Miami, but now he’ll get a chance to show what he can do in Los Angeles.

Tart will likely play primarily on running downs in the Chargers’ defensive line rotation.