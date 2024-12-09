 Skip navigation
Chargers take 14-13 lead on Justin Herbert’s touchdown throw

  
Published December 8, 2024 10:36 PM

The Chargers have flipped the switch.

Unable to do anything in the first half, and trailing 13-0 at halftime, the Chargers have scored back-to-back touchdowns to start the second half. They went 79 yards on 13 plays after taking the second half kickoff and then 74 yards in only four plays.

The Chargers lead 14-13.

Their latest touchdown came on Justin Herbert’s 4-yard touchdown throw to Quentin Johnston on third-and-3 with 3:30 left in the quarter.

The Chargers benefited from a 39-yard pass interference penalty on Justin Reid on an incompletion to Johnston. They then got a 24-yard catch from Stone Smartt, who entered the game with three catches for 44 yards this season. Smartt has two receptions for 45 yards tonight.

Herbert is 17-of-25 for 168 yards and a touchdown.