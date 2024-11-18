Chargers take 21-6 lead over Bengals midway through second quarter

Justin Herbert has been on fire in the first half of Sunday night’s matchup with the Bengals, as the Chargers have a 21-6 lead in the second quarter.

After firing his first touchdown pass to tight end Will Dissly to cap the Chargers’ second drive, Herbert finished the third with a 26-yard scoring strike to receiver Quentin Johnston.

Los Angeles needed just four plays to go 71 yards for the score. Herbert started the possession with a 22-yard pass to Johnston, then followed that with a 20-yard pass to Dissly.

After J.K. Dobbins put up a 3-yard run, Herbert climbed the pocket to find Johnston in the end zone for the touchdown.

Herbert started the game 6-of-6 for 123 yards with two touchdowns.

He finally threw an incompletion on Los Angeles’ next drive, with his first-and-goal pass from the 2-yard line going out of reach for tight end Tucker Fisk.

On fourth-and-goal at the 1, Dobbins finished that possession by going up and over the line of scrimmage and into the end zone for a touchdown.

Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey was examined for a shoulder injury suffered during the first quarter and was announced as questionable. But he did return to the game.