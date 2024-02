Chargers to hire Kiel McDonald as running backs coach

The Chargers didn’t go far to find their new running backs coach under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Los Angeles is finalizing a deal to hire Kiel McDonald as its new running backs coach.

McDonald spent last season across town at USC as the program’s running backs coach. He was previously with Utah as running backs coach from 2017-2021. McDonald was Eastern Washington’s running backs coach and co-special teams coordinator from 2012-2016.

McDonald will be working under offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who’s once again working with Harbaugh after the two were together at Stanford and with San Francisco.