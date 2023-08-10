 Skip navigation
Chargers waiting for word on Joshua Palmer injury

  
Published August 10, 2023 02:32 PM

The Chargers are waiting for word about the severity of an injury wide receiver Joshua Palmer suffered in practice on Thursday.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters that Palmer was injured after going to the ground while making a touchdown catch — which made its way to the team’s social media feed — during 7-on-7 drills. Palmer then went inside the team’s medical tent and Staley said they expected to know more after further evaluation.

Palmer had a team-high 72 catches for 769 yards and three touchdowns last year.

A serious injury would hurt Palmer’s chances of matching those numbers. The arrival of first-round pick Quentin Johnson along with healthy seasons for Keenan Allen and Mike Williams could have the same effect.