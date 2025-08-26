 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers will waive Brenden Rice, son of Jerry Rice

  
Published August 25, 2025 08:07 PM

As he tries to follow in his father’s footsteps, receiver Brenden Rice has encountered a pothole.

Rice will be waived by the Chargers, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

Rice is the son of Jerry Rice, a Hall of Famer and the pre-Tom Brady undisputed GOAT.

Brenden was a seventh-round pick of the Chargers in 2024. He appeared in three games as a rookie, participating in three offensive snaps and 10 special-teams plays.

Per Garafolo, a spot on the practice squad “is possible” for Rice.