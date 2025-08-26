Chargers will waive Brenden Rice, son of Jerry Rice

As he tries to follow in his father’s footsteps, receiver Brenden Rice has encountered a pothole.

Rice will be waived by the Chargers, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

Rice is the son of Jerry Rice, a Hall of Famer and the pre-Tom Brady undisputed GOAT.

Brenden was a seventh-round pick of the Chargers in 2024. He appeared in three games as a rookie, participating in three offensive snaps and 10 special-teams plays.

Per Garafolo, a spot on the practice squad “is possible” for Rice.