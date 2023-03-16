Charges dropped against Marcus Maye for insufficient evidence
Published March 16, 2023 02:14 PM
The Jefferson Parish District Attorney is declining to prosecute Saints safety Marcus Maye, according to WDSU.
All charges were dropped for insufficient evidence.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Maye Sept. 1 on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm stemming from an alleged road rage incident that occurred in Metairie, Louisiana, on Aug. 29. He was accused by several teen girls of pointing a gun at them after he left the team facility.
Maye’s lawyer, Eric Hessler, maintained his client was innocent and never had a gun in his vehicle.