Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Charges dropped against Marcus Maye for insufficient evidence

  
Published March 16, 2023 02:14 PM
March 16, 2023 04:20 PM
Connor Rogers joins Brother from Another to explain how the combination of Jalen Carter's pro day performance and off-field issues have caused rising uncertainty among NFL teams.

The Jefferson Parish District Attorney is declining to prosecute Saints safety Marcus Maye, according to WDSU.

All charges were dropped for insufficient evidence.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Maye Sept. 1 on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm stemming from an alleged road rage incident that occurred in Metairie, Louisiana, on Aug. 29. He was accused by several teen girls of pointing a gun at them after he left the team facility.

Maye’s lawyer, Eric Hessler, maintained his client was innocent and never had a gun in his vehicle.