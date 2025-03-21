 Skip navigation
Charles Omenihu returns to the Chiefs

  
Published March 20, 2025 10:43 PM

Free-agent defensive end Charles Omenihu is staying put.

After more than a week on the market, Omenihu has opted to rejoin the Chiefs on a one-year deal. Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, it has a maximum value of $7 million.

Omenihu suffered a torn ACL in the 2023 AFC Championship. He missed the first 11 games of the 2024 regular season due to the injury.

He returned for the final six regular-season games and the team’s three postseason games. He finished with 1.0 sacks in the regular season and 1.0 in the postseason.

A fifth-round pick of the Texans in 2019, he was traded to the 49ers during the 2021 season. He signed a two-year deal with the Chiefs in 2023.