Charlie Jones punt return gets Bengals on the board

The Bengals offense is continuing to have a hard time getting things going on Sunday, but their special teams has come up with a big play to get them on the scoreboard.

Charlie Jones returned a kick by Ravens punter Jordan Stout 81 yards for a touchdown a couple of minutes into the second quarter. It’s the first touchdown of the fourth-round pick’s career.

There was a flag thrown during the return, but officials picked it up after conferring and the Bengals home crowd was able to celebrate.

An earlier penalty wiped out a Lamar Jackson fumble that was recovered by linebacker Logan Wilson. The Bengals were able to force the punt a few plays later, though, and that wound up working ou tin their favor.