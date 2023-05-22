Charlotte recently hosted NFL officials with eye toward hosting the draft

Detroit will host the 2024 draft. Green Bay hopes to learn soon whether it will host the draft in 2025.

After that, it’s open season. And Charlotte is open for business.

Joe Bruno of WSOC-TV reports that, earlier this month, a group of NFL officials visited Charlotte for the purposes of assessing whether it can host a draft.

It appears, based on the report, that Charlotte made a comprehensive pitch.

“The city has been engaged in conversations with our partners about Charlotte hosting the NFL draft,” a city spokesperson told Bruno. “Through our participation in the Charlotte Sports Foundation, the city has a great track record of working with our community to lead similar efforts to attract marquee events to our city which have increased the profile of Charlotte and created economic opportunities for the people and business of Charlotte. In these pursuits we have leaned into our partnerships and supported events including financial support and with implementation, including event support, marketing and logistics. These events are important to our city, and we intend to continue to attract as well as execute world-class events. We look forward to continuing that work regarding the NFL draft.”

Draft events would be held at First Ward Park, Romare Bearden Park, and/or Memorial Stadium, but the entire Uptown area would be involved.