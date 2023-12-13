Chase Brown: I’m just building a name for myself, no comparisons to others yet

Bengals running back Chase Brown had two carries and three catches heading into Week 13, but the rookie has seen his profile expand in a hurry over the last two weeks.

The speed of that change is closely tied to the speed that he displays on the football field. Brown had a 31-yard run to help the team to a win over the Jaguars in Week 13 and then turned a Jake Browning pass into a 54-yard touchdown last Sunday.

Brown hit a top speed of 22.05 miles per hour on that play, which is the second-fastest speed a ball carrier has reached this season. Seahawks DK Metcalf has the fastest and Brown told Geoff Hobson of the team’s website that he “probably could have gone faster” if he didn’t have to evade a would-be tackler at the end of the play. Brown said he’s also seen people comparing his speed to Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill, but the fifth-round pick said his only interests at the moment are his play and his team’s success.

“I’ve seen it on social. He’s a great player. I wouldn’t compare myself to anybody like that yet,” Brown said. “Maybe years down the road we can start putting my name up to guys of that caliber. But right now, I’m just building a name for myself and trying to find ways to help this team on a weekly basis. So keep doing that and the bigger picture will paint itself once I reflect on it all.”

The Bengals have re-inserted themselves into the AFC playoff picture with their back-to-back wins and Brown’s play in those victories should make him part of the plan for staying in that picture over the final weeks.