Chase Claypool visits Seahawks

The Saskatchewan Roughriders recently added Chase Claypool to the team’s exclusive negotiating list, thinking the CFL might be the receiver’s only option to continue his career.

Claypool is hoping to get another shot in the NFL.

To that end, he visited the Seahawks on Tuesday.

Seattle has DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Laviska Shenault as their top-four receivers.

Claypool, who seemed headed to stardom after 873 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns as a rookie, has played for three teams in four seasons. He started with the Steelers before a trade to the Bears and then a trade to the Dolphins.

He became a free agent last month after only four catches for 26 yards in nine games with Miami last season.