CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders add Chase Claypool to exclusive negotiation list

Not long ago, receiver Chase Claypool seemed to be on track for stardom. Now, the CFL is anticipating his availability.

Claypool, a second-round pick of the Steelers in 2020, is a free agent. His name has yet to come up in the current signing cycle. And so the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL are making their move.

Via 3downnation.com, the Roughriders have added Claypool to the team’s exclusive negotiating list.

It doesn’t mean Claypool is headed for Canada. But if he ever goes there, the Roughriders have dibs.

As a rookie, Claypool scored 11 total touchdown, while racking up 873 receiving yards. He added 860 yards in his second season.

During his third season, the Steelers traded him to the Bears for a second-round pick, which became (thanks to the Miami tampering sanction) the 32nd overall selection. The Bears then traded him during the 2023 campaign for a flip-flop of sixth- and seventh-round picks in 2025.

In nine regular-season games with the Dolphins, he had four catches for 26 yards.

Maybe someone will give him a chance after the draft. Maybe he’ll have to wait for injuries to happen. Regardless, Claypool has seen his football fortunes take a negative turn in the last two seasons.