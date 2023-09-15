Chase Young cleared from stinger, will play vs. Broncos

Chase Young is back.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters in his Friday press conference that Young has been cleared from his stinger and will play in Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

“Obviously, we have to be smart because it is his first introduction to full contact, full-speed contact other than what he had in practice this week,” Rivera said. “And he had a very good week — the young man has worked his tail off. I think he’s done the things that they’ve needed to see, so that’s the real big positive for us going forward.”

Rivera added that the Commanders will “most certainly” have Young on a pitch count in the game.

“But the biggest thing more than anything else is the young man has just been terrific — from Day 1 in training camp, worked his tail off, had the unfortunate [injury] where we had to put him down for a little bit. Now he’s back up,” Rivera said. “He’s been working hard. Done everything he needs to. Been chomping at the bit. So, we’re excited for his opportunity.”

After tearing his ACL in 2021, Young appeared in just three games with two starts last season, making five total tackles. In 2021, he had recorded 1.5 sacks with three tackles for loss and four QB hits before suffering his season-ending injury.