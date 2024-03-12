Chase Young is expected to visit Titans as well

The Saints and Panthers aren’t the only teams interested in speaking to edge rusher Chase Young about possibly signing a contract with them this offseason.

A report on Tuesday indicated Young is expected to meet with those teams later this week. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Young is also expected to visit with the Titans.

Young joined the 49ers in a midseason trade with the Commanders and had 3.5 sacks during his time with the team. Young was the second-overall pick of the 2020 draft and had 7.5 sacks as a rookie, but he tore his ACL in 2021 and the injury plus an extended recovery limited him to 12 games over his next two seasons.

Harold Landry, Arden Key, and Rashad Weaver are in the mix on the edges of the Titans defense.