Chase Young out of practice Thursday

  
Published September 4, 2025 05:47 PM

Saints defensive end Chase Young landed on Wednesday’s injury report after getting hurt in practice and his participation dropped on Thursday.

Young was out of practice due to the calf injury that limited his participation on Wednesday. Young told reporters that he’s confident that the injury won’t keep him out long, but the nature of calf issues and the short window before Sunday’s game against the Cardinals will make his status a point of interest when the Saints make their injury designations on Friday.

Defensive tackle Khristian Boyd was the only other player with a change in status on Thursday. Boyd (hand) went from limited to full participation.

Guard Trevor Penning (toe) remained out while safety Jordan Howden (oblique) and cornerback Alonte Taylor (groin) were limited participants for the second straight day.