Chiefs add Matt House, Chris Orr to coaching staff

  
Published February 24, 2025 07:38 PM

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid added a couple of assistants to his staff on Monday.

The Chiefs announced that Matt House will be a senior defensive assistant and that Chris Orr will be their defensive quality control coach.

It is a return to Kansas City for House. He was the team’s linebackers coach from 2019 through 2021 and then spent two years as the defensive coordinator at LSU. House was the Jaguars’ inside linebackers coach in 2024 and coached for the Rams, Panthers, and Bills earlier in his career.

Orr coached at Jackson State last year. His brother Zach is the defensive coordinator of the Ravens.