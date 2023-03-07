Chiefs announce Frank Clark’s release

The Chiefs made Frank Clark’s departure official Tuesday: They announced they have released the defensive lineman.

The team tweeted its thanks to Clark for four seasons and his contributions to two Super Bowl titles.

“It’s really hard to put into words what Frank has meant to our organization over the last four seasons,” Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said. “When we traded for him before the 2019 season, he came here with the goal of winning championships. We went to three Super Bowls in four seasons and won two of those, and there is no doubt that Frank was a significant part of bringing those Lombardi Trophies to Kansas City. ‘The Shark’ cemented his legacy here in Chiefs Kingdom with his play and his personality. These decisions are never easy, but we wish him the best as he continues his career.”

A report Monday indicated the team tried to renegotiate Clark’s contract but failed to come to terms. Clark’s contract called for a $20.5 million base salary with nothing guaranteed.

The Chiefs save $21 million against the 2023 salary cap.

Clark, who turns 30 in June, had five sacks in 15 starts last season. He added 2.5 sacks in the postseason, giving him 13.5 sacks in his postseason career, the third-most in NFL history.

“You were able to see his play on the field, but if you talk to him, you realize how incredible his heart is,” coach Andy Reid said. “Frank gave us all his energy, he invested time in our younger players to help them grow, and it just shows you how passionate he is about the game. He’ll always be a part of our history here and we appreciate the work he put in to help get us there.”