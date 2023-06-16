 Skip navigation
Chiefs announce training camp schedule

  
Published June 16, 2023 10:36 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons marvel at how the Chiefs manage to thread such a thin needle year after year and why Patrick Mahomes’ mentality is the key to their success.

The Chiefs got their Super Bowl rings on Thursday night and quarterback Patrick Mahomes said that was the last time that the team would celebrate their February win over the Eagles before turning their full attention toward the 2023 season.

A big step in that direction will be the team’s training camp and they announced their schedule for this summer on Friday. The team will hold camp at Missouri Western University and most of the sessions will be open to the public.

The team will hold their first open practice on July 23 and they’ll be back at it July 25, 26, 28, 29, 30 and 31. The rest of the open practices will take place August 2-5, August 7-8, August 11, and August 15-17. Tickets to most of the practices will be free, but there will be a $5 admission charge on July 23, July 29, and August 5.

In addition to those practices open to all fans, the Chiefs will have two practices open only to their season ticket holders.