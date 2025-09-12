 Skip navigation
Chiefs are home underdogs for only the second time with Patrick Mahomes

  
Published September 12, 2025 10:23 AM

Patrick Mahomes has started 68 home games in Kansas City. He’s only been an underdog once.

This week will make it twice, as the Chiefs are 1.5-point underdogs at home against the Eagles on Sunday.

The Chiefs have been the best team in the NFL over the course of Mahomes’ tenure as their starting quarterback, so getting points to bet on them at home is a rare opportunity. But the only other time bettors had that opportunity, it was a losing bet: The Chiefs were 2.5-point underdogs at home against the Bills in Week Six of 2022, and the Bills beat the Chiefs 24-20 in that game.

The Eagles blew out the Chiefs in the Super Bowl last season and won in Week One, while the Chiefs lost their opener, so it’s no surprise that the Eagles are the favorites. If they can’t pull off an upset, the Chiefs will be 0-2 for the first time with Mahomes as their starter.