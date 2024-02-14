Chiefs confirm all players, coaches and staff are safe after parade shooting

The Chiefs confirmed in a statement that everyone with the organization is safe and accounted for after the shooting at the city’s Super Bowl parade.

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” the team’s statement reads. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and all of Kansas City.

“We are in close communication with the mayor’s office as well as the Kansas City police department. At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safety and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on scene to assist.”

Authorities confirmed one person has died and several others were wounded in the shooting.

Children’s Mercy Hospital confirmed to KCTV 5 that it is treating 12 patients, 11 of whom are children. The hospital said nine of the patients have gunshot wounds.

University Health Truman Medical Center officials told the Kansas City TV station that it is treating eight gunshot victims, two of whom are in critical condition.