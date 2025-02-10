Chiefs continue to sputter, Eagles continue to soar

The Chiefs picked the worst possible day to have their worst possible day.

Down 27-0 after punting on fourth and nine from their own 45 to start the half, the Chiefs can’t get going.

This time, they went for it on fourth and five from their own 46. And the pass fell incomplete.

On the very next play, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts found receiver DeVonta Smith for a touchdown.

And this one is over. The only question at this point is whether Kansas City will even score a point.

There’s never been a shutout in the Super Bowl. The Raiders were last shut out by the Raiders in a game they were trying to win in December 2012, 15-0. (The Broncos shut out their “B” team in Week 18.)