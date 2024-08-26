Chiefs cut backup QB Ian Book

Chiefs quarterback Ian Book has been let go a day before final roster cutdowns.

Book has been waived, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Chiefs needed to create a roster spot to sign wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Book’s will apparently be that roster spot.

That means Book will be available on waivers if any team wants to add him to its 53-player roster. If he isn’t claimed, he can sign to a practice squad, either in Kansas City or elsewhere.

That leaves three quarterbacks in Kansas City: Patrick Mahomes, Carson Wentz and Chris Oladokun. It’s not known at this point whether Okadokun will make the final roster cut.