 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_daronbland_240826.jpg
Bland out with stress fracture in foot
nbc_pft_draftpreseasonwinners_240826.jpg
2024 NFL preseason winners
nbc_pft_treylance_240826.jpg
Lance struggles in Cowboys’ loss to Chargers

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_daronbland_240826.jpg
Bland out with stress fracture in foot
nbc_pft_draftpreseasonwinners_240826.jpg
2024 NFL preseason winners
nbc_pft_treylance_240826.jpg
Lance struggles in Cowboys’ loss to Chargers

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs cut backup QB Ian Book

  
Published August 26, 2024 11:13 AM

Chiefs quarterback Ian Book has been let go a day before final roster cutdowns.

Book has been waived, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Chiefs needed to create a roster spot to sign wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Book’s will apparently be that roster spot.

That means Book will be available on waivers if any team wants to add him to its 53-player roster. If he isn’t claimed, he can sign to a practice squad, either in Kansas City or elsewhere.

That leaves three quarterbacks in Kansas City: Patrick Mahomes, Carson Wentz and Chris Oladokun. It’s not known at this point whether Okadokun will make the final roster cut.