Chiefs cut two players as corresponding moves

The Chiefs cut tight end Kevin Foelsch and offensive guard Tremayne Anchrum Jr. on Friday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

They were corresponding moves after the Chiefs signed tight end Geor’Quarius Spivey and offensive lineman Joey Lombard, agreements that previously were reported. Both Spivey and Lombard were tryout players at the team’s minicamp.

The Chiefs signed Foelsch, who was cut by the Texans on April 21.

Anchrum, 26, joined Houston last November, signing with the team’s practice squad. He did not appear in a game for Houston last season but returned on a futures contract.

The Rams made Anchrum a seventh-round pick in 2020, and he has appeared in 31 career games with one start. He was on the Rams’ roster in Super Bowl LIV.

Anchrum also has spent time with the Seahawks and Saints.

Foelsch signed nine days ago.

The Eagles cut him from their practice squad near the end of last season.

Foelsch played collegiately at New Haven, a Division II school, and had 16 touchdown receptions. He signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and also spent time with the Jets.