Chiefs DL BJ Thompson hospitalized in stable condition after cardiac arrest

When the Chiefs called off Thursday’s practice in the wake of a medical emergency involving a player, it was not immediately known which player had been taken from the team’s facility in an ambulance.

According to multiple reports, the player was defensive lineman BJ Thompson. Per those reports, Thompson had a seizure during a team meeting and went into cardiac arrest.

Thompson was treated at the scene and then transported to a local hospital. He is in stable condition.

The Chiefs rescheduled their practice and media availability for Friday.

Thompson was a fifth-round pick last year and he recorded two tackles in his only regular season appearance.