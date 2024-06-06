Chiefs DL BJ Thompson hospitalized in stable condition after cardiac arrest

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_brandongraham_240606.jpg
Graham opposes NFLPA offseason schedule proposal
nbc_pft_cameronsutton_240606.jpg
How PIT is approaching Sutton’s off-field issue
nbc_pft_ryankelly_240606.jpg
Kelly pushes back against 18-game schedule

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_brandongraham_240606.jpg
Graham opposes NFLPA offseason schedule proposal
nbc_pft_cameronsutton_240606.jpg
How PIT is approaching Sutton’s off-field issue
nbc_pft_ryankelly_240606.jpg
Kelly pushes back against 18-game schedule

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs DL BJ Thompson hospitalized in stable condition after cardiac arrest

  
Published June 6, 2024 01:31 PM

When the Chiefs called off Thursday’s practice in the wake of a medical emergency involving a player, it was not immediately known which player had been taken from the team’s facility in an ambulance.

According to multiple reports, the player was defensive lineman BJ Thompson. Per those reports, Thompson had a seizure during a team meeting and went into cardiac arrest.

Thompson was treated at the scene and then transported to a local hospital. He is in stable condition.

The Chiefs rescheduled their practice and media availability for Friday.

Thompson was a fifth-round pick last year and he recorded two tackles in his only regular season appearance.