 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs downgrade WR Xavier Worthy to questionable for Monday Night Football

  
Published October 5, 2025 07:52 PM

The Chiefs downgraded wide receiver Xavier Worthy (shoulder/ankle) to questionable for Monday Night Football.

Worthy was listed on the injury report this week, but he had full participation in all three practices and didn’t have an injury designation on Saturday.

Worthy hurt his shoulder in Week 1 when he collided with teammate Travis Kelce. He has a torn labrum that he is playing through. The ankle injury is new on the report Sunday.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports Worthy’s ankle was “a little swollen” off the plane in Jacksonville. The team’s medical staff will reevaluate him on Monday.

Patrick Mahomes will lean on Marquise Brown and Tyquan Thornton if Worthy misses another game. Worthy missed two games with his shoulder injury.

He has five catches for 83 yards this season.

Defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (shoulder) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle) are also questionable for Monday Night Football against the Jaguars.