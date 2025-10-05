Chiefs downgrade WR Xavier Worthy to questionable for Monday Night Football

The Chiefs downgraded wide receiver Xavier Worthy (shoulder/ankle) to questionable for Monday Night Football.

Worthy was listed on the injury report this week, but he had full participation in all three practices and didn’t have an injury designation on Saturday.

Worthy hurt his shoulder in Week 1 when he collided with teammate Travis Kelce. He has a torn labrum that he is playing through. The ankle injury is new on the report Sunday.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports Worthy’s ankle was “a little swollen” off the plane in Jacksonville. The team’s medical staff will reevaluate him on Monday.

Patrick Mahomes will lean on Marquise Brown and Tyquan Thornton if Worthy misses another game. Worthy missed two games with his shoulder injury.

He has five catches for 83 yards this season.

Defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (shoulder) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle) are also questionable for Monday Night Football against the Jaguars.