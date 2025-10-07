 Skip navigation
Chiefs drive 97 yards after Trevor Lawrence’s fourth-down fumble

  
Published October 6, 2025 09:12 PM

It was a huge turn of events that has the momentum firmly on the Kansas City sideline.

The Jaguars drove 59 yards in eight plays, and faced fourth-and-goal at the Chiefs 1. Trevor Lawrence tried to reach the ball over the top of the pile on a quarterback sneak, and Nick Bolton knocked it away before it crossed the plane. George Karlaftis recovered at the 3.

Replay upheld the call on the field.

On the Chiefs’ first play from their own 3, Kareem Hunt ran for 33 yards before safety Andrew Wingard pushed him out of bounds.

The Chiefs went 97 yards in only five plays.

Mahomes, who had a 16-yard completion to Hollywood Brown and a 34-yarder to Tyquan Thornton, ran the final 9 yards for a touchdown.

The Chiefs lead 14-0.

Mahomes is 12-of-14 for 162 yards and a touchdown.