Chiefs elevate Steven Nelson, Swayze Bozeman from the practice squad

The Chiefs elevated cornerback Steven Nelson and linebacker Swayze Bozeman from the practice squad for Super Bowl LIX, the team announced.

It does not mean either player will play against the Eagles as both players still could end up on the Chiefs’ inactive list.

Nelson came out of retirement to sign with Kansas City’s practice squad in December, but he has not appeared in a game since Houston’s lost to the Ravens on Jan. 20, 2024.

Nelson, 32, started his career with the Chiefs as a third-round pick in 2015.

He appeared in all 17 games with 16 starts for the Texans in 2023, his second year with the club. In 130 career games, Nelson has registered 78 passes defensed and 13 interceptions.

Bozeman has appeared in five of the past seven games, including both postseason games, seeing action on seven defensive snaps and 89 special teams snaps. He has four tackles.