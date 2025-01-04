Chiefs flight to Denver delayed due to icy conditions in Kansas City

Mother Nature is making it a bit harder for the Chiefs to get to Denver ahead of Sunday’s game.

The airport in Kansas City has been closed due to icy conditions and multiple reports say that the Chiefs plane did not take off before the closure took place. The game in Denver is scheduled to take place at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

A Winter Storm Warning was put in place for the Kansas City area at noon on Saturday and is in place through Monday, so returning from Denver could also be an issue for the Chiefs after they play the Broncos.

The Broncos need a win to clinch a playoff berth and the extended travel day for the Chiefs could help their bid to get that victory.