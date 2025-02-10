 Skip navigation
Eagles defense unstoppable against the Chiefs
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is 'ridiculous'
Hill: I take back comments, want to stay in Miami

A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Chiefs go three-and-out after Eagles score, Philadelphia leads 7-0

  
Published February 9, 2025 07:12 PM

The Chiefs didn’t put together a strong response after going down 7-0 with Jalen Hurts’ touchdown, going three-and-out.

After surrendering the first touchdown of the game on a Brotherly Shove, the Chiefs started with the ball at their own 33-yard line. Nikko Remigio nearly broke off a long return, but couldn’t escape the grasp of Kenny Gainwell, who made a nice tackle.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked deep for Xavier Worthy on the first play of the possession, but he was well covered. Mahomes settled for a 5-yard gain to JuJu Smtih-Schuster to stay ahead of the chains.

After a 2-yard gain by Kareem Hunt, Mahomes couldn’t escape the pressure on third-and-3 and his pass to Marquise Brown fell incomplete. Nolan Smith got his hands on Mahomes off the right side.

Matt Ariza’s punt went into the end zone for a touchback, giving Philadelphia the ball at the 20-yard line.