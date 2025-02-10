 Skip navigation
Chiefs go three-and-out again, have just 14 yards through five possessions

  
Published February 9, 2025 07:52 PM

Philadelphia’s defense is kicking ass and taking names.

The Eagles sacked Mahomes for the third time in two drives, forcing yet another three-and-out.

Starting with the ball at the 30-yard line, Isiah Pacheco took his first carry of the game and was stuffed for a 2-yard loss. He then took a carry 3 yards to the 31-yard line to set up third-and-9.

But that’s when Philly’s defense struck again despite rushing just four. This time Milton Williams was credited for the sack, bringing down Mahomes for a 7-yard loss to bring up another punt.

Mahomes is now just 5-of-10 passing for 24 yards with an interception.

The Chiefs have registered one first down and have 14 total yards through five possessions.