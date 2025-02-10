Chiefs go three-and-out again, have just 14 yards through five possessions

Philadelphia’s defense is kicking ass and taking names.

The Eagles sacked Mahomes for the third time in two drives, forcing yet another three-and-out.

Starting with the ball at the 30-yard line, Isiah Pacheco took his first carry of the game and was stuffed for a 2-yard loss. He then took a carry 3 yards to the 31-yard line to set up third-and-9.

But that’s when Philly’s defense struck again despite rushing just four. This time Milton Williams was credited for the sack, bringing down Mahomes for a 7-yard loss to bring up another punt.

Mahomes is now just 5-of-10 passing for 24 yards with an interception.

The Chiefs have registered one first down and have 14 total yards through five possessions.