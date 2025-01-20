 Skip navigation
Chiefs haven’t decided if they’ll activate Mecole Hardman off of IR

  
Published January 20, 2025 01:29 PM

The Chiefs are coming up on the deadline to activate receiver/returner Mecole Hardman off of injured reserve.

But head coach Andy Reid said in his Monday video conference that Kansas City hasn’t decided whether or not Hardman will be brought back to the 53-man roster.

We’ll see how that goes here,” Reid said via Matt McMullen of the team’s website. “I haven’t made any decisions on that yet, but he’s worked hard to try and get himself back. We’ll see how that all works out.”

Hardman was designated to return from IR during the last week of the regular season. Hardman was a limited participant in practice all last week.

In 12 games this season, Hardman caught 12 passes for 90 yards and took five carries for 62 yards with a touchdown. He also averaged 10.2 yards per punt return and 26.4 yards on five kick returns.

Last year, Hardman caught the walk-off, game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII.