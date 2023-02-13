 Skip navigation
Chiefs installed as favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII

  
Published February 13, 2023 03:26 AM
February 12, 2023 11:43 PM
Patrick Mahomes reflects on how his ankle felt in the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory over the Eagles as well as his feeling that Kansas City overcame some critics' doubts this season.

It’s only been a matter of hours since the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII, but the attention of sportsbooks has already turned to next year.

The Chiefs have been installed as the consensus favorites to take their third Super Bowl in five seasons by oddsmakers around the country. They’re generally on the board at about 6-1 to pull off the repeat.

Odds for the rest of the top five vary, but the teams do not. The 49ers, Bills, Bengals, and the reigning NFC champion Eagles have the next best odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Las Vegas next February.

The other end of the spectrum finds teams like the Cardinals, Texans, Colts, and Bears as long shots. They will likely remain that way, but teams in the middle should shift a bit once offseason moves start getting made and a clearer picture of what rosters will look like come September starts to come together.