Chiefs-Jets generates 27 million viewers on Sunday night

Taylor Swift. Patrick Mahomes. Aaron Rodgers. Travis Kelce. Andy Reid. Fireman Ed.

One of them, maybe two, helped stir the drink on Sunday night for a game that otherwise had little sizzle (due to Rodgers’s injury) and that started as a 17-0 avalanche. The end result, according to NBC, was 27 million viewers for the 23-20 win by the Chiefs over the Jets.

It’s the biggest audience for a Sunday show since Super Bowl LVII, and it gives NBC (and the Chiefs) a pair of games that hit 27 million or more in less than a month. The Week 1 game between the Lions and the Chiefs generated 27.5 million viewers.

Of that amount, Peacock brought 1.85 million viewers to the table. (So much for streamers not embracing transparency.)

The Swift boost will surely continue, as long as she attends games. And the Chiefs have plenty of big-platform games still on the schedule, continuing this week with a 4:25 p.m. ET visit to the Vikings.