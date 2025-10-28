 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs lead Commanders 7-0

  
Published October 27, 2025 09:09 PM

Somebody finally scored on Monday night.

The Chiefs punched it in from the 1-yard line on a Kareem Hunt run, giving them a 7-0 lead with 5:46 remaining in the first half.

Kansas City drove 72 yards in nine plays.

Rashee Rice initially was awarded a touchdown on the play before Hunt’s plunge into the end zone as he went 8 yards on a direct snap. Replay, though, showed him just short of the end zone.

For the first time in his career, Patrick Mahomes threw interceptions on the Chiefs’ first two drives. The second wasn’t his fault as Travis Kelce bobbled a perfectly placed pass that Bobby Wagner snapped up on the rebound.

Marshon Lattimore had the first pick of Mahomes after the Chiefs reached the Washington 26.

The Commanders have yet to punt but have no points. They drove to the Kansas City 18 on their first drive before Chiefs defensive lineman Mike Danna picked Marcus Mariota on a ball that Deebo Samuel juggled.

Washington turned it over on downs on its next two drives, getting to the Kansas City 40 and the 28 before failing on fourth down.