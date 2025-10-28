Chiefs lead Commanders 7-0

Somebody finally scored on Monday night.

The Chiefs punched it in from the 1-yard line on a Kareem Hunt run, giving them a 7-0 lead with 5:46 remaining in the first half.

Kansas City drove 72 yards in nine plays.

Rashee Rice initially was awarded a touchdown on the play before Hunt’s plunge into the end zone as he went 8 yards on a direct snap. Replay, though, showed him just short of the end zone.

For the first time in his career, Patrick Mahomes threw interceptions on the Chiefs’ first two drives. The second wasn’t his fault as Travis Kelce bobbled a perfectly placed pass that Bobby Wagner snapped up on the rebound.

Marshon Lattimore had the first pick of Mahomes after the Chiefs reached the Washington 26.

The Commanders have yet to punt but have no points. They drove to the Kansas City 18 on their first drive before Chiefs defensive lineman Mike Danna picked Marcus Mariota on a ball that Deebo Samuel juggled.

Washington turned it over on downs on its next two drives, getting to the Kansas City 40 and the 28 before failing on fourth down.