Chiefs make it official, announce DeAndre Hopkins trade

The Chiefs have made it official.

Kansas City announced on Thursday that the team has acquired DeAndre Hopkins from Tennessee, which means the receiver has passed his physical.

The Titans are set to receive a fourth-round pick if the Chiefs make it back to the Super Bowl and Hopkins plays 60 percent of the Kansas City’s offensive snaps.

Hopkins, 32, has caught 15 passes for 173 yards with a touchdown in six games this season. He had 75 receptions for 1,057 yards with seven TDs in his first season with Tennessee last year.

The Chiefs are dealing with injuries to several key offensive players, including Hollywood Brown, Isiah Pacheco, Rashee Rice, and now JuJu Smith-Schuster. We’ll see if Kansas City can get Hopkins up to speed quickly enough for him to play against Las Vegas on Sunday.