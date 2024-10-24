 Skip navigation
nbc_simms_tnfminvslar_241024.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Vikings vs. Rams
nbc_pft_saleh_241024.jpg
Saleh to have new ‘fluid’ role with the Packers
nbc_pft_tuastakes_241024.jpg
Tua is only QB who can truly run Dolphins’ offense

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Chiefs make it official, announce DeAndre Hopkins trade

  
Published October 24, 2024 11:40 AM

The Chiefs have made it official.

Kansas City announced on Thursday that the team has acquired DeAndre Hopkins from Tennessee, which means the receiver has passed his physical.

The Titans are set to receive a fourth-round pick if the Chiefs make it back to the Super Bowl and Hopkins plays 60 percent of the Kansas City’s offensive snaps.

Hopkins, 32, has caught 15 passes for 173 yards with a touchdown in six games this season. He had 75 receptions for 1,057 yards with seven TDs in his first season with Tennessee last year.

The Chiefs are dealing with injuries to several key offensive players, including Hollywood Brown, Isiah Pacheco, Rashee Rice, and now JuJu Smith-Schuster. We’ll see if Kansas City can get Hopkins up to speed quickly enough for him to play against Las Vegas on Sunday.