 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs optimistic that Hollywood Brown will return for the end of the regular season

  
Published December 1, 2024 06:48 AM

Chiefs wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown should be on the field before the playoffs.

Brown and the Chiefs are optimistic that he’ll be given clearance to return from shoulder surgery in time to play in Week 16 or Week 17, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Chiefs signed Brown in March with hopes that he could emerge as their No. 1 wide receiver this season. But he injured his shoulder in the preseason and hasn’t played since. If he’s 100 percent healthy and knows his role in the Chiefs’ offense, he could give Kansas City a big boost in the postseason.

The Chiefs have already clinched a playoff berth, so they don’t need to rush Brown or any other injured player onto the field, but when the playoffs arrive they’re hoping they’ll be healthier than they’ve been at any time during the regular season.

With Brown and Rashee Rice both injured, the Chiefs lost the players they were expecting to be their top two wide receivers. Rice isn’t expected back until next season, but adding Brown to the receiving corps of DeAndre Hopkins, Xavier Worthy and JuJu Smith-Schuster would give Patrick Mahomes plenty of weapons in the postseason.