Chiefs optimistic that Hollywood Brown will return for the end of the regular season

Chiefs wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown should be on the field before the playoffs.

Brown and the Chiefs are optimistic that he’ll be given clearance to return from shoulder surgery in time to play in Week 16 or Week 17, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Chiefs signed Brown in March with hopes that he could emerge as their No. 1 wide receiver this season. But he injured his shoulder in the preseason and hasn’t played since. If he’s 100 percent healthy and knows his role in the Chiefs’ offense, he could give Kansas City a big boost in the postseason.

The Chiefs have already clinched a playoff berth, so they don’t need to rush Brown or any other injured player onto the field, but when the playoffs arrive they’re hoping they’ll be healthier than they’ve been at any time during the regular season.

With Brown and Rashee Rice both injured, the Chiefs lost the players they were expecting to be their top two wide receivers. Rice isn’t expected back until next season, but adding Brown to the receiving corps of DeAndre Hopkins, Xavier Worthy and JuJu Smith-Schuster would give Patrick Mahomes plenty of weapons in the postseason.