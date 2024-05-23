 Skip navigation
Chiefs’ OTAs have Patrick Mahomes saying, “It’s cool to have weapons”

  
Published May 23, 2024 01:01 PM

The Chiefs’ Organized Team Activities are giving quarterback Patrick Mahomes an opportunity to see how this year’s receiving corps compares to last year’s. Mahomes likes what he sees.

Mahomes told Pat McAfee that free agent wide receiver Hollywood Brown, rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy and rookie tight end Jared Wiley make for a strong addition to the group that returns receiver Rashee Rice and tight ends Travis Kelce and Noah Gray.

“I’m excited,” Mahomes said. “Hollywood’s been making plays all week long since we started OTAs, practicing against the defense. Seeing X-Man running, how fast he is, and then adding to guys like Rashee and Travis, and the tight end we got, Wiley, and Noah Gray. It’s cool to have weapons. It’s cool to have these guys out there that want to go out there and be great. . . . I think we’re going to be a hard team to beat when the season comes around.”

The Chiefs will always be a hard team to beat when Mahomes is there, but this year they’ve given him a better set of weapons than he had last year. That’s a scary thought for the rest of the league.