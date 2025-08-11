Chiefs place DE Janarius Robinson, S Deon Bush on injured reserve

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shared some negative injury updates during his Monday press conference and two players had their seasons come to an end a short time later.

Defensive end Janarius Robinson and safety Deon Bush were placed on injured reserve. Robinson fractured his foot and Bush tore his Achilles.

Robinson signed with the Chiefs this offseason after having 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 16 games for the Raiders over the last two seasons. He had a sack in the preseason opener against the Cardinals on Saturday.

Bush was injured in the game against Arizona. He appeared in 24 games for the Chiefs over the last three seasons.

The Chiefs also announced that they have signed defensive end Nate Matlack. Matlack had five sacks at Pitt last year and went undrafted in April.