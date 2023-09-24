Chiefs place Richie James on injured reserve

The Chiefs placed receiver Richie James on injured reserve with an injury to the medial collateral ligament in his knee.

He will have to miss at least four games before returning. The Chiefs play the Bears, Jets, Vikings and Broncos in the next four.

The Chiefs elevated wide receiver Montrell Washington and linebacker Cole Christiansen from the practice squad.

Washington is expected to handle return duties in James’ stead. He returned kicks and punts for the Broncos last season, averaging 8.5 yards on 32 punt returns and 18.9 yards on 18 kick returns.

The Chiefs also have Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, Isiah Pacheco, and Rashee Rice as options.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (hamstring) is a game-time decision. The team lists him as questionable.