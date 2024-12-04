 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkfalconsbucs_241204.jpg
Bucs have edge over Falcons in NFC South race
nbc_pft_bradyonqbslidesv2_241204.jpg
Brady suggests penalizing QBs for sliding late
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsv2_241204.jpg
Williams still learning how to use mobility in NFL

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkfalconsbucs_241204.jpg
Bucs have edge over Falcons in NFC South race
nbc_pft_bradyonqbslidesv2_241204.jpg
Brady suggests penalizing QBs for sliding late
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsv2_241204.jpg
Williams still learning how to use mobility in NFL

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs place Spencer Shrader on IR, sign Matthew Wright to 53-man roster

  
Published December 4, 2024 01:03 PM

The Chiefs will have Matthew Wright kick for them again this weekend.

With Harrison Butker at least another week away from returning, Kansas City has placed Spencer Shrader on injured reserve and signed Wright to the 53-man roster.

Shrader suffered a right hamstring injury and wasn’t able to practice last week. Wright hit 4-of-5 field goals in Kansas City’s 19-17 victory over Las Vegas on Friday afternoon, with his one miss coming from 59 yards as the kick was short.

Wright did hit from 25, 42, 35, and 32 yards and made his one extra point.

Shrader connected on 3-of-3 field goals and all six of his extra points in two games for Kansas City. Butker has nailed 18-of-20 field goals and 21-of-22 extra points in 2024.