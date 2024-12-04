Chiefs place Spencer Shrader on IR, sign Matthew Wright to 53-man roster

The Chiefs will have Matthew Wright kick for them again this weekend.

With Harrison Butker at least another week away from returning, Kansas City has placed Spencer Shrader on injured reserve and signed Wright to the 53-man roster.

Shrader suffered a right hamstring injury and wasn’t able to practice last week. Wright hit 4-of-5 field goals in Kansas City’s 19-17 victory over Las Vegas on Friday afternoon, with his one miss coming from 59 yards as the kick was short.

Wright did hit from 25, 42, 35, and 32 yards and made his one extra point.

Shrader connected on 3-of-3 field goals and all six of his extra points in two games for Kansas City. Butker has nailed 18-of-20 field goals and 21-of-22 extra points in 2024.