Chiefs president Mark Donovan: We have stadium options, have to get decision right

When Jackson County, Missouri voters rejected a proposal in April to use proceeds from a sales tax to pay for renovations to Arrowhead Stadium, it touched off a lot of conversations about where the Chiefs will play their home games in the future.

Kansas lawmakers passed a bill that would finance a new Chiefs stadium and Missouri officials have been looking at other options to provide financing for stadiums for both the Chiefs and Royals. The Chiefs are contractually tied to their current home through 2030 and team president Mark Donovan said on Friday the team is in discussions with both states as they try to determine the best path to take heading into the 2031 season.

“I would say every option is on the table. . . . What makes the most sense for our fans? What makes the most sense for our franchise and this organization? What makes the most sense and can have the biggest impact on this region? I think the positive is we do have options and we’ll consider those,” Donovan said at a press conference. “This is a generational decision. This is gonna impact the future of this franchise for generations. We gotta get it right.”

There has been talk of another public vote in Jackson County, but Donovan said that there have not been substantive discussions about that at this point. He added that the team would want “a lot of the details determined before we go” back down that route, so a lot still needs to be worked out as the team makes it’s plans for their future home.