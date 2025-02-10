 Skip navigation
Eagles defense unstoppable against the Chiefs
nbc_pft_bradyvsmahomes_250702.jpg
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_hillinterview_250207.jpg
Hill: I take back comments, want to stay in Miami

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Chiefs punt again to open the second half

  
Published February 9, 2025 08:55 PM

The Chiefs got the ball to start the second half, but it doesn’t look like the halftime break did them any good.

After picking up a quick first down, the Chiefs’ drive stalled because of the same pass protection issues that bedeviled them through the first 30 minutes. Jordan Davis dropped Patrick Mahomes for a loss of one on a sack and Josh Sweat continued his big night by sacking Mahomes again on second down.

Mahomes was able to evade the rush on third down, but only picked up eight yards and the Chiefs were forced to punt for the sixth time.

That leaves the Eagles up 24-0 as they prepare for their first offensive possession of the third quarter.