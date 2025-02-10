Chiefs punt again to open the second half

The Chiefs got the ball to start the second half, but it doesn’t look like the halftime break did them any good.

After picking up a quick first down, the Chiefs’ drive stalled because of the same pass protection issues that bedeviled them through the first 30 minutes. Jordan Davis dropped Patrick Mahomes for a loss of one on a sack and Josh Sweat continued his big night by sacking Mahomes again on second down.

Mahomes was able to evade the rush on third down, but only picked up eight yards and the Chiefs were forced to punt for the sixth time.

That leaves the Eagles up 24-0 as they prepare for their first offensive possession of the third quarter.