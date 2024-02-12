Chiefs punt for the third time, still trail 3-0

The Chiefs had 80 yards and three first downs on their first three drives. They have 87 yards and three first downs after four drives.

On its fourth drive of the game, Kansas City took over on its own 20. Mahomes was chased out of the pocket by Chase Young, who had a sack earlier in the game, and as Young was bringing him down, the quarterback shot-putted the ball out of bounds.

The pass didn’t get back to the line of scrimmage, and officials ruled the pass was not close enough to Travis Kelce as he ran back toward Mahomes.

The 10-yard loss set back the Chiefs.

Isiah Pacheco ran for 4 yards, and, on third-and-16, Mahomes scrambled for 3 yards before Arik Armstead brought him down.

Tommy Townsend punted for a third time.