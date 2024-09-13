 Skip navigation
Chiefs put Hollywood Brown on injured reserve

  
September 13, 2024

Chiefs wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown will miss a significant portion of the regular season.

The Chiefs are putting Brown on injured reserve as a result of the shoulder injury that kept him out in Week One, according to multiple reports.

Under NFL rules, a player has to stay on injured reserve for at least four weeks. Initial reports indicate it will be longer than that for Brown, who will have surgery on the shoulder injury after it failed to heal with time.

Brown signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs in March in the hopes that he’d be a big-play threat in their offense. So far, the Chiefs haven’t been able to see what Brown can do.

The rest of the Chiefs’ receiving corps consists of Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Rice had a big game in Week One, with seven catches for 103 yards, and Worthy had both a touchdown catch and a touchdown run in the first game of his NFL career. The Chiefs will need more games like that from their top two receivers.