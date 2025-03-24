 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250324.jpg
PFT Draft: Top remaining free agents
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_250324.jpg
Diggs reportedly ahead of schedule with ACL rehab
nbc_pft_kickoffchanges_250324.jpg
NFL considering more changes to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250324.jpg
PFT Draft: Top remaining free agents
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_250324.jpg
Diggs reportedly ahead of schedule with ACL rehab
nbc_pft_kickoffchanges_250324.jpg
NFL considering more changes to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs re-sign defensive tackle Mike Pennel

  
Published March 24, 2025 12:36 PM

Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel will be back in Kansas City in 2025.

The Chiefs announced today that they have re-signed Pennel.

The 33-year-old Pennel has been all over the place in his football career. He played at three different colleges, and in the NFL has been with the Packers, Jets, Patriots, Falcons, Bears twice and Chiefs twice. Pennel has played a total of 42 games with the Chiefs, the team he has played the most for.

Last year Pennel played all 17 games and was on the field for 30 percent of the Chiefs’ defensive snaps and 11 percent of special teams snaps. He’ll be expected to provide that kind of depth again this year.