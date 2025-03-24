Chiefs re-sign defensive tackle Mike Pennel

Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel will be back in Kansas City in 2025.

The Chiefs announced today that they have re-signed Pennel.

The 33-year-old Pennel has been all over the place in his football career. He played at three different colleges, and in the NFL has been with the Packers, Jets, Patriots, Falcons, Bears twice and Chiefs twice. Pennel has played a total of 42 games with the Chiefs, the team he has played the most for.

Last year Pennel played all 17 games and was on the field for 30 percent of the Chiefs’ defensive snaps and 11 percent of special teams snaps. He’ll be expected to provide that kind of depth again this year.