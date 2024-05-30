 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_drafkings_240530.jpg
Simms: NFC West ‘more competitive’ this season
nbc_csu_bakermayfield_240530.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 15, Baker Mayfield
nbc_csu_kylermurray_240530.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 16, Kyler Murray

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_drafkings_240530.jpg
Simms: NFC West ‘more competitive’ this season
nbc_csu_bakermayfield_240530.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 15, Baker Mayfield
nbc_csu_kylermurray_240530.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 16, Kyler Murray

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs re-sign DL Malik Herring

  
Published May 30, 2024 04:58 PM

The Chiefs have officially re-signed defensive lineman Malik Herring.

Herring’s return wasn’t in doubt because the Chiefs tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent early in the offseason. That move barred Herring from negotiating with any other teams, but the NFL’s daily transaction report didn’t include word of his formal return to the roster until Thursday.

Herring signed with the Chiefs after going undrafted in 2021. He made his regular season debut in 2022 and played in seven games before returning for seven more last season. Herring also appeared in all four of the team’s playoff games on the way to their Super Bowl LVIII win.

Herring has 20 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery across all 18 appearances.