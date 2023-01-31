 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs’ rookie class has made a huge impact

  
Published January 31, 2023 10:12 AM
nbc_pft_draft_230131
January 31, 2023 09:06 AM
From Skyy Moore and Isiah Pacheco to non-players who had a role in the game outcomes, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons reveal who they believe were unsung heroes of the AFC and NFC Championships.

When the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill last offseason, many wondered whether they could maintain a Super Bowl-caliber offense. As it turned out, the Hill trade was a big part of building their Super Bowl-caliber defense.

The Chiefs picked up additional first-, second- and fourth-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft in the Hill trade, and those picks contributed to an outstanding rookie class that has made a huge impact for the Chiefs this year. (The Chiefs will also have additional fourth- and sixth-round picks in this year’s draft from the Hill trade.)

Veteran Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was knocked out of the AFC Championship Game on the fourth play, and for the rest of the game, the Chiefs had three cornerbacks, all rookies: first-round pick Trent McDuffie, fourth-round pick Joshua Williams and seventh-round pick Jaylen Watson. They also had a rookie safety, second-round pick Bryan Cook, logging significant playing time. With all those rookies playing against a Bengals offense led by Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Chiefs’ secondary could’ve been boat-raced out of the stadium. Instead, they played very well.

“It’s crazy how those things work, but the kids stepped up ,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the game. “They didn’t lose their confidence. I was optimistic, but you don’t know how the journey is going to go. Here we sit and they did a good job.”

It wasn’t just the rookies in the secondary stepping up. Rookie defensive end George Karlaftis had a sack. Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco was the Chiefs’ leading rusher and third-leading receiver. Rookie receiver Skyy Moore had three catches in the AFC Championship Game, while rookie linebacker Leo Chenal led the team with 22 special teams snaps.

When you trade a player like Hill for draft picks, you need to hit on your picks. The Chiefs did, and that’s a big reason they’re in the Super Bowl.